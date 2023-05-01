Dy CM inspects construction work of Jind medical college

Tribune News Service

Hisar, April 30

Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala today said the under-construction building for setting up a new medical college at Jind would be completed by year-end.

During the inspection of the ongoing work, the Deputy Chief Minister said the OPD would start functioning immediately after the completion of the work. The medical college is being built on 24 acres at a cost of Rs 664 crore. During the inspection, he held a special meeting with officials regarding the progress of the work.

Dushyant said till now, Rs 332 crore had been spent on the construction of the medical college and an additional Rs 200 crore had been sanctioned by the government. He said more than 50 per cent work was complete.

Dushyant directed the officials to get the project completed in a time-bound manner with better coordination and check on the quality of the material used in the work from time to time. He directed the officials of the Public Health Engineering Department to avail drinking water supply in the medical college as soon as possible by laying underground pipeline from the Hansi branch canal.

The Deputy CM told the officials to make proper arrangements for the drainage of stormwater from the college. He also inspected land, which has been earmarked for the construction of the proposed paramedical college adjacent to the medical college and directed the officials of the Haryana Shahri Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) to prepare a land transfer case and send it to the Chief Administrator so that the process for its construction could be started at the earliest.

Later, the Deputy CM visited the New Grain Market in Jind and interacted with farmers and took stock of the procurement process. The Deputy CM reprimanded the officials concerned on getting complaints of slow lifting of wheat by the procurement agencies. He directed the officials to ensure speedy lifting of the wheat lying in the grain market in two days.