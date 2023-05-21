Dyal Singh College gets NAAC A+ grade

Tribune News Service

Karnal, May 20

Dyal Singh College has got Grade A+ awarded by the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) in the third cycle of its assessment and accreditation. The college received a CGPA of 3.43 on a four-point scale.

To celebrate the occasion, the college principal, Dr Ashima Gakhar, and IQAC coordinator Sushil Goel interacted with staff members.