Dyal Singh College gets NAAC A+ grade

Karnal, May 20
Dyal Singh College has got Grade A+ awarded by the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) in the third cycle of its assessment and accreditation. The college received a CGPA of 3.43 on a four-point scale.
To celebrate the occasion, the college principal, Dr Ashima Gakhar, and IQAC coordinator Sushil Goel interacted with staff members.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Centre files plea in SC, seeks review of May 11 Constitution Bench verdict
Claims it will destroy the Constitution
Hours after swearing-in, Karnataka Cabinet approves 5 poll guarantees
Kharge’s son among eight ministers take oath | Show of stren...
Quad to involve more nations in Indo-Pacific
Will help end conflict, PM tells Zelenskyy