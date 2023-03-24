Dyal Singh College pays tributes to Bhagat Singh

Tribune News Service

Karnal, March 23

The Political Science Department of Dyal Singh College conducted a seminar on the legacy of Bhagat Singh on his martyrdom day on the college premises here.

Teachers and students paid tributes to Bhagat Singh, Rajguru and Sukhdev, who sacrificed their lives for the country’s independence on March 23, 1931.

General manager of the Dyal Singh College Trust Society Dr Rajbir Singh Gulia shed light on the life and ideology of Bhagat Singh. He said, “Shaheed Bhagat Singh, Rajguru and Sukhdev played a great role in the freedom struggle of the country.” Dr Ashima Gakhar, Principal of the college, welcomed the guests and exhorted the students to follow the path shown by the martyrs.

Dr Krishan Punia, Director of the Haryana Institute of Rural Development, Nilokheri, Professor VB Abrol and former chairman of the college’s English Department and Kushal Pal highlighted the contribution of the martyrs.