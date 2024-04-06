Dyal Singh College students shine in Kurukshetra University exams

Karnal: Two students of Dyal Singh College have made it to the list of top 10 position holders in the Kurukshetra University (KU) MA political science third semester examinations. Simran has topped in the university examinations by scoring 402 marks out of 500. She held the top rank in her first and second semester too. Meanwhile, Digvijay secured the eighth rank in the university exams. Principal Dr Ashima Gakhar congratulated and felicitated both the students.

Workshop for commerce students

Sirsa: Chaudhary Devi Lal University (CDLU) here organised a workshop on financial literacy in collaboration with the Department of Commerce and the University School for Graduate Studies, CDLU. Aman Sharma from a private academy in Chandigarh told BCom students about financial markets and foreign currency trading. He discussed how students can gain from forex trading and the training they receive during their academic journey. The workshop provided the students with vital information about the market.

Lecture on research methodology

Kurukshetra: Dayanand Mahila Mahavidyalaya here organised an extension lecture on research methodology, under the guidance of Anju Chawla (HOD, Commerce Department) and Dr Himani (Convener of R & D Cell). Kurukshetra University’s Commerce Department Professor Dr Tejinder Sharma, the key speaker, was welcomed by Principal Dr Upasana Ahuja. Dr Ahuja said research helps one in pursuing one’s interest, in learning something new and attaining problem-solving skills. A total of 121 students and 13 faculty members attended the extension lecture.

