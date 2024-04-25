Karnal: Dyal Singh School celebrates author

Karnal: Sanah, a student of Class IV at Dyal Singh Public School, a dynamic writer gave wings to her imagination in the form of a book ‘The Best Life Ever’ which was published. She was honoured by Principal Sushma Devgun during a special assembly. The Dyal Singh family congratulated her and wished her success in future endeavours.

KU gets two patents

Kurukshetra: Kurukshetra University was granted two patents — ‘Carboxymethycellulose Ester Based Drug Delivery System’ and ‘Apoptosis Inducing Composition Compromising Triazolothiazolyl-Triazole Derivative of Benzene’ — in April. Vice-Chancellor Professor Som Nath congratulated the research group and said they had taken measures to boost research at KU in the form of incentives to researches, honouring researches, facilitating patent filing, single window express approval for project filing, established incubation, start-ups and innovation centres and improving quality of research publications. The VC said they had appointed Dr Ramesh Kumar Mehta, an alumnus, as an honorary Professor of IPR and technology transfer and he had played an important role in providing expertise and assistance to faculty members in filing patents without charging any fee.

RKSD College student sixth in KU

Kaithal: Komit, a student of Political Science Department of RKSD College, Kaithal, secured a place in the ‘University Top Ten list’ of postgraduate class results released by Kurukshetra University. Komit secured 77 per cent with 385/500 marks in the third semester and got the sixth position. On the basis of overall total marks in all three semesters, Komit still remains in the first position. Principal Sanjay Goyal honoured him with Rs 2,100 cash prize. Principal incharge of evening session Harinder Gupta, Head of Mathematics Department Satyavir Mehla, Head of Political Science Department Prof. Shriom, Prof Ashok Kumar Atri, Prof Surendra Singh, Prof Virendra Singh, Prof Vinod Kumar Maan and Prof Anukriti were also present.

