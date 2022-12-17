Dysfunctional CCTV cameras

DURING my visit to Chandigarh last week, I was surprised to see CCTV cameras dangling from a tilted electric pole near Singhpura Chowk in Zirakpur. The cameras were lying dysfunctional, and nearby shopkeepers told me that a truck hit the pole and caused the damage about a month ago. The local administration must get them functional at the earliest.
Ramesh Gupta, Narwana
Public toilets a picture of neglect
THE toilets near the social welfare office in the Hisar mini secretariat are in an unhygienic condition. Besides poor ventilation, broken toilet seats, doors and washbasin, filthy floors, lack of soap/handwash and foul smell is the reality of these toilets. It is difficult for visitors to even wait in the verandas as the stink is too prominent. The authorities concerned must attend to the problem.
Surender Narang, Hisar
Authorities to be penalised for road mishaps
The city roads have been awaiting repair and maintenance for the past one year. Despite spending several crores every year, the roads continue to remain in a dilapidated condition. Due to this, several accidents have taken place here, but the authorities are indifferent toward the issue. If this continues, the officials concerned must be penalised every time an accidents occurs.
Ajay Chaudhary, Faridabad
What our readers say
Is a civic issue bothering you?
Are you agitated over the lack of concern? Is there something heartening that you feel needs to be highlighted? Or a picture which in your opinion ought to be seen by many, and not just you?
The Tribune invites its readers to have their say. Please email at: haryanacity@tribunemail.com
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
PM Narendra Modi, Russian President Vladimir Putin talk energy, trade
Dialogue only way to resolve Ukraine crisis, reiterates PM M...
Muktsar teen 'killed'; kidnappers had demanded Rs 30 lakh in ransom
The family of Harmandeep Singh had got some phone calls and ...
BJP to protest across UP against Bilawal Bhutto's comments on PM Modi
State BJP president Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary issues a state...
3 fresh FIRs filed against Mehul Choksi in Rs 6,700-crore fraud case
4 years after Choksi's dramatic escape and the failure of th...