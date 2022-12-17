Dysfunctional CCTV cameras

DURING my visit to Chandigarh last week, I was surprised to see CCTV cameras dangling from a tilted electric pole near Singhpura Chowk in Zirakpur. The cameras were lying dysfunctional, and nearby shopkeepers told me that a truck hit the pole and caused the damage about a month ago. The local administration must get them functional at the earliest.

Ramesh Gupta, Narwana

Public toilets a picture of neglect

THE toilets near the social welfare office in the Hisar mini secretariat are in an unhygienic condition. Besides poor ventilation, broken toilet seats, doors and washbasin, filthy floors, lack of soap/handwash and foul smell is the reality of these toilets. It is difficult for visitors to even wait in the verandas as the stink is too prominent. The authorities concerned must attend to the problem.

Surender Narang, Hisar

Authorities to be penalised for road mishaps

The city roads have been awaiting repair and maintenance for the past one year. Despite spending several crores every year, the roads continue to remain in a dilapidated condition. Due to this, several accidents have taken place here, but the authorities are indifferent toward the issue. If this continues, the officials concerned must be penalised every time an accidents occurs.

Ajay Chaudhary, Faridabad

What our readers say

