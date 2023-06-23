E-adhigam hero challenge fails to enthuse students

Tribune News Service

Nitish Sharma

Ambala, June 22

Students of government schools seem to have given a lukewarm response to the e-adhigam summer hero challenge as just over 10,000 students from classes X to XII have attempted the quiz competition till June 19.

The challenge, which started from June 5, will continue till June 30.

Promoting e-learning Launched last year, e-adhigam is an ambitious scheme of the state government to promote digital education and provide online education to students.

A total of 10,391 students in the state attempted the quizzes. As per the district rankings by the Directorate of Secondary Education, while Kaithal district was first, Hisar and Jind were ranked second and third, respectively. Ambala stands at the 21st position among 22 districts.

As per information, after the rankings were released, education department officials in the district held a meeting to find out the reasons behind the poor performance.

An official said e-adhigam was an ambitious scheme of the government and was launched last year with the objective to promote digital education and provide online education to students. Under the programme, students of classes X to XII were to participate in quiz challenges on the tablet given by the department.

As per data, only 218 students in Ambala attempted at least one quiz, while the number of students with active tablets is around 17,000. Besides technical issues, summer vacation could be a reason why students are not interested in the challenge.

E-adhigam’s District Nodal Officer-cum-District Mathematics Specialist Sushil Arora said: “It has been observed that a large number of students attempted more than half of the quiz but they couldn’t complete it due to various reasons. There have been some technical issues that we have raised with the department and officials are looking into it. Block Education Officers (BEOs) have been asked to ensure that the students complete their quizzes. We are hopeful that the ranking will improve in the coming days. The schools have shown good progress in raising the demand for SIM and tablet distribution.”

District Education Officer Suresh Kumar stated that a meeting was held with all BEOs, nodal officer for e-adhigam and Chief Minister’s Good Governance Associate (CMGGA) to discuss the issue. Directions had been issued to the BEOs to ensure that teachers and students increase the usage of tablets. Not only the students, but also parents were being motivated to ensure that students used tablets for e-learning.