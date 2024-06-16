E-auction of properties on June 27, July 18 and August 1

Chandigarh, June 15
As per the newly revised policy by the Housing Board, Haryana, e-auction of residential and commercial properties in various districts of the state will be conducted on June 27, July 18 and August 1 through its portal, http://hbh.gov.in.
Sharing more information in this regard, the board spokesperson said the e-auction of residential properties in Palwal, Rewari, Gurugram, Kurukshetra, Kaithal, Rohtak, Ratia, Sirsa, Jhajjar, Hisar, Tohana, Fatehabad, Karnal, Gharaunda, Sonepat, Panipat, Narwana, Panchkula, Yamunanagar, Ambala Cantt and Dharuhera and commercial properties in Sirsa, Madlauda, and Bahadurgarh districts would be conducted by the board. The spokesperson said the last date for submitting earnest money deposit for the next two months was from July 15 to 29. The board had set a registration fee of Rs 1,000 with 18 per cent GST and a processing fee of Rs 500 with 18 per cent GST. The spokesperson said the e-auction would commence at 10 am on the http://hbh.gov.in portal. For information about the upcoming e-auctions, one could visit the board’s website and contact the helpline number 0172-3520001, said the spokesperson.
