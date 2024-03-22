e-buses on way, Sector 10 depot to get separate power connection

Tribune News Service

Gurugram, March 21

The Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam (DHBVN) will provide a separate power connection for uninterrupted power supply to the Sector 10 bus depot of the Gurugram Metropolitan City Bus Limited (GMCBL) by March-end.

The power connection will be provided to set up an e-charging station for 100 electric buses, which are likely to be added to the city bus fleet by mid of this year.

For this purpose, the DHBVN is laying a 1.3-km-long 11kV transmission line

For this purpose, the DHBVN is laying a 1.3-km-long 11kV transmission line, which is being connected to the 66kV power sub-station of the Haryana Vidyut Prasaran Nigam Limited, located in Sector 9 here.

Rajiv Nagpal, General Manager, GMCBL, said they had already disbursed Rs 1.65 crore to the DHBVN to lay the transmission line, which was necessary for setting up of the charging station.

He said Rs 3.57-crore tender for the charging station has been floated for executing the internal wiring works and installation of an e-charging station by constructing the charging bays at the bus depot.

The General Manager said the work of laying the transmission line was likely to be completed within next few days, after which the GMDA will start its work of laying the internal wiring in the bus depot.

