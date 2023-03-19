e-cigarettes, puff packets seized in Gurugram

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 18

The CM’s flying squad raided a shop in Sushant Lok, Phase I, Gurugram, and seized 172 boxes of foreign cigarettes and 77 packets of e-cigarettes. The shop belonged to Rajesh, a resident of Delhi. The raid was conducted on March 16.

During the raid, the CM’s flying squad also seized 6,000 packets of puffs used in e-cigarettes. The seized stuff is worth Rs 20 lakh.

A case under the Drugs and Cosmetics Act and Prohibtion of Electronic Cigarettes Act 2019, was registered in this regard.

The CM’s flying squad recently registered 13 cases of the sale of foreign cigarettes and e-cigarettes. Youngsters are targeted for e-cigarettes and it costs around Rs 1,500 to Rs 5,000. It is made available online too. The Gurugram’s Drug Control Department and the intelligence wing also participated in the raid.