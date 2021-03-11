e-com firm area manager carjacked in Gurugram

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, May 27

Three men allegedly robbed a car at gunpoint from the area manager of an e-commerce firm in Gurugram late Wednesday night. The police though registered an FIR and started investigations, but no arrests have been made so far.

According to complaint filed by Santosh Yadav, a native of Deoria in Uttar Pradesh, it was post midnight when he was returning home in a society of Sector 95 after attending an office party in Sector 29.

“After leaving the party I dropped a colleague at his house. When I reached near Arvy Hospital, a Santro car rammed into my Celerio from behind. I stopped my car, but other persons in Santro car drove on. I drove a little further and stopped near Hayatpur to check my car. In the meantime, three persons came back in their Santro. One of them held me hostage at gunpoint and the other two took away my car, mobile and other valuables,” said Yadav in his complaint. As per the complaint an FIR was registered against the three accused at the Sector 10-A police station. “We are on the job and reviewing the CCTV footages of the area. We hope that the accused will be nabbed soon,” said Inspector Arvind Kumar, SHO, Sector 10-A police station.