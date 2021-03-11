E-commerce area manager robbed of car, valuables in Gurugram

Gurugram, May 27
Three men allegedly robbed a car from the area manager of an e-commerce firm at gunpoint in Gurugram late Wednesday night. The police registered an FIR and started investigations but no arrests have been made so far.
According to a complaint filed by Santosh Yadav, a native of Deoria in UP, he was returning home at Sector 95 from an office party post mid-night, which was held in Sector 29.
“After leaving the party I dropped a colleague at his house. It was near Arvy hospital when a Santro car rammed into my Celerio from behind. I stopped my car but they drove theirs’ further and moved away. After driving a bit, I stopped my car near Hayatpur to check if collision has caused any damage caused to my car. In the meantime, three persons came, in the car that had rammed mine, and one of them held me hostage at gunpoint and took away my car, mobile and other valuables,” Yadav said in his complaint.
As per the complaint, an FIR has been registered against the three accused under section 392 (robbery), 34 (common intention) of the IPC and section 25-54-59 of the Arms Act at Sector 10A police station.
“We are on job and are reviewing the CCTV footages of the area. We hope that the accused will be nabbed soon”, said inspector Arvind Kumar, SHO of Sector 10A police station.
