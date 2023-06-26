e-KYC online for farmers now

Chandigarh, June 25
Beneficiary farmers of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Yojana can now complete their e-KYC process without visiting the offices concerned as the Central Government has introduced the PM-Kisan mobile app to streamline the entire procedure. This app empowers farmers to conveniently fulfill their e-KYC requirements from the comfort of their own homes.
An official said the app eliminates the need for OTP.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
12 die as 2 buses collide in Odisha’s Ganjam
7 injured in the accident
Flash floods, landslides wreak havoc in Himachal; two drowned, 1 missing
Mandi, Kullu worst hit | Kalka railway line disrupted; 85 ro...
Amit Shah speaks to Assam CM over flood situation, promises help
Four lakh affected across nine districts
India, Egypt upgrade ties to ‘strategic partnership’
PM, Egyptian President discuss trade, defence and security |...