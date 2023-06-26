e-KYC online for farmers now

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 25

Beneficiary farmers of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Yojana can now complete their e-KYC process without visiting the offices concerned as the Central Government has introduced the PM-Kisan mobile app to streamline the entire procedure. This app empowers farmers to conveniently fulfill their e-KYC requirements from the comfort of their own homes.

An official said the app eliminates the need for OTP.