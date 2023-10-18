e-library to be set up in every district of Haryana

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 17

Haryana Director-General of Police Shatrujeet Kapur has announced the setting up of a hybrid e-library ,equipped with state-of-the-art facilities, in every district of the state. The e-libraries will provide children with a dedicated space for reading, learning, and skill development.

During a weekly meeting with senior police officials, Kapur emphasised on the urgent need of establishing e-libraries in every district, underlining the significance of nurturing a reading habit among children from an early age.

He outlined a two-pronged approach for these e-libraries, focusing on skill development and creating a conducive workstation for the students.

Quality will be the top priority in setting up these e-libraries, which will ensure that the students accessing these resources can acquire high-quality knowledge. Additionally, language learning provisions will be integrated to enhance future employment prospects and income-generating opportunities.

Accessibility for all will be the primary consideration when selecting the e-library locations. Notably, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar recently announced the establishment of e-libraries in the state during an address in Madhuban.

Kapur also revealed plans to expand the number of crèches available for police officials’ children, so that a secure and nurturing environment could be provided to the children while their parents were on duty. The discussion also included insights from the DIG of the Women Safety Wing, Nazneen Bhasin, who shared successful outcomes achieved by the Kurukshetra crèche and outlined intentions to replicate these achievements in various other districts.