E-rickshaw facility at CUH

Mahendragarh: The Central University of Haryana (CUH) has started an eco-friendly e-rickshaw service to provide transport facilities for students, research scholars, visitors, teaching and non-teaching employees for travelling from one building to other on the university campus. Vice-Chancellor Prof Tankeswar inaugurated the facility and stated that the battery based e-rickshaw being eco-friendly would help in reducing pollution.

Annual convocation at DAV

Yamunanagar: The annual convocation was organised at DAV College for Girls, Yamunanagar. HR Gandhar, vice-president of DAV College managing committee, New Delhi, was the chief guest and officiating principal Dr Abha Khetarpal presided over the function. More than 1,346 students of arts, commerce and science faculty received graduation degrees. Similarly, 343 degrees of postgraduation were also received by the students. HR Gandhar said education was not just information, rather it was transformation.