e-tendering must for transparency: Minister to panchayat members

Tribune News Service

Ambala, December 19

Minister of Cooperatives Dr Banwari Lal today advised the newly elected panchayat members not to show resentment against the e-tendering of panchayat works as it only aimed to bring transparency in the work.

Interacting with mediapersons after chairing the District Public Relations and Grievance Redress Committee meeting at Panchayat Bhawan, the minister said, “The sarpanches shouldn’t object to the e-tendering of panchayat works as the government aims to bring transparency in the work. They shouldn’t have any objection.”

About the farmers giving the call of protests if the prices of sugarcane were not increased, the minister said the farmers had the right to hold protest to raise their demands, but the prices of sugarcane depended on various factors and the cane board committee would propose the prices and the government would take the decision.

Twelve complaints were listed for the meeting, of which nine were resolved, while three were kept pending. He said the officials had been directed to resolve the pending complaints.

At the meeting, dairy owners who have been running a business at the Khatoli dairy complex raised the issue of poor sanitation and drainage. The minister directed the municipal corporation to resolve the drainage issue in three days. Issues of high-tension wires, liquor vends, land grabbing and mutation were also raised at the meeting.