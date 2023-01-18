E-tendering will bring transparency in works, not curtail Sarpanches' powers: Haryana Minister Devender Babli

PTI

Chandigarh, January 18

Haryana’s Development and Panchayat Minister Devender Singh Babli on Wednesday asserted the e-tendering process has been initiated to bring about transparency and accountability in the development works and claimed the move has not curtailed powers of the village Sarpanches.

"The process has been initiated to bring transparency and accountability in the development works," Babli told reporters here.

He was asked that the newly elected Sarpanches at many places in the state have been protesting the e-tendering move. They are demanding withdrawal of e-tendering in development works in villages.

He said Sarpanches and other representatives of the Panchayati Raj Institutions, like before, will continue to grant administrative approval of development works and it is not correct to say that their powers have been curtailed.

The only change is that the officers, including junior engineers and sub-divisional officers (SDOs) have been designated as the competent authority to grant technical approvals for development works in the interest of transparency.

Besides, the time limit for tender duration for works up to Rs 25 lakh has been reduced "The confusion being created that powers have been reduced is not correct. Rather for many works for which approval earlier was granted from Chandigarh, now will be granted at block and district level," he said.

"The move will bring transparency in works. Powers have not been curtailed, only works will be done through tenders," he said.