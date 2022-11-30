e-ticketing, Nirogi schemes launched

Tribune News Service

Kurukshetra, November 29

Doing away with the issue of buying physical tickets in the Haryana Roadways buses for multiple destinations, the state government has introduced a new e-ticketing system for commuters.

Though the Haryana Government launched its ambitious health screening project on Tuesday, the state Home and Health Minister was absent from the event. When contacted, Vij said, "We had been working on this project for years, but due to viral fever, I couldn't attend the event as doctors have advised me rest for three days."

Initially, in the first phase, the system will be implemented in six depots, including Chandigarh, Karnal, Faridabad, Sonepat, Bhiwani and Sirsa, and by the end of January 2023, it will be implemented in the remaining 18 depots of the state Roadways.

Meanwhile, Haryana has also become the first state in the country to implement an open-loop ticketing system, which involves the use of the National Common Mobility Card.

The new system was launched by President Droupadi Murmu. On this occasion, Principal Secretary, Navdeep Singh Virk, presented the first e-ticket and mobility card to the President.

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal said, “Apart from ensuring seamless and smooth transport facilities for commuters, this digital system also aims to stop revenue leakage, identification of concessionaires, elimination of bogus passes and paper savings for concessionaire passengers. It will help the roadways in route rationalisation according to anumber of passengers and buses. It also aims to promote the use of open-loop ticketing, which can then be used for other modes of travel across India.”

On this occasion, the President also launched the NIROGI Haryana scheme, a healthcare scheme providing free-of-cost comprehensive health check-ups to the people of the state. In the first phase, families having an income of less than Rs 1.80 lakh will be covered, while the rest of the population will be covered in subsequent phases.

The President presented Nirogi Yojana cards to two beneficiaries, including Naseeb Singh (60) and Moksh (3), both residents of Kurukshetra.

Meanwhile, the President also laid the foundation stone of a medical college to be built in Sirsa on 21 acres at a cost of about Rs 950 crore. In this college, 100 MBBS students will be enrolled annually and a 539-bedded hospital with state-of-the-art technologies will also be constructed.

Lauding the efforts being made by the state government, President Murmu said, “I feel contended to launch the healthcare scheme and laying the foundation stone of the medical college. The state government has taken another pioneering step to provide best-of-the-class health services to the masses. These steps taken by the government reminds us of the message of the Gita that those engaged in the welfare of all beings are blessed by the almighty.”