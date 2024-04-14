EAM responds to Surjewala’s letter

Tribune News Service

Karnal, April 13

Responding to Congress MP Randeep Surjewala’s letter, the External Affairs Ministry (EAM) said it had taken up the issue with the Russian authorities for the safe return of the youths stranded there, who were being forced to join the Russian Army in war against Ukraine.

“The Indian Embassy in Moscow has taken up the matter with the Russian authorities to secure their early return. Larger issue of other Indians who had been misled into joining the Russian Army was also taken up by the Foreign Secretary with the Russian Ambassador in New Delhi,” the ministry responded to Surjewala.

Surjewala wrote to the External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to intervene in bringing back Haryana’s youth who have been stuck in war-torn Russia. “In order to prevent recurrence of such incidents, we have advised Indian citizens to stay away from the conflict,” read the letter.

The ministry also highlighted the safe return of some of the youths. “As a result of sustained assiduous efforts, we have been able to ensure the return of some Indian citizens. The issue remains a high priority. The Government of India will always ensure the safety of Indians abroad,” it said.

