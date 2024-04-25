Sirsa: Early declaration of nominees to benefit BJP, says Sunita Duggal

Our Correspondent

Sirsa, April 24

Referring to the ticket allocation for several Lok Sabha constituencies, including Sirsa and Hisar, BJP MP Sunita Duggal said the decision to give tickets ticket was made by the parliamentary board or the top leadership. The BJP high command had fielded electable candidates in the10 constituencies of the state.

Duggal was interacting with mediapersons on Wednesday at Sirsa. Duggal stated that the BJP had made complete preparations for the Lok Sabha elections, and the party would benefit from fielding candidates first in the electoral arena.

Meanwhile, Duggal targeted the Congress for not fielding its candidate in Haryana yet. She said the Congress did not have district presidents. Due to the organisation’s shortcomings, the Congress was suffering. The list of Congress candidates was rife with favoritism, she added.Refuting the claim of JJP leader Digvijay Chautala that former CM Manohar Lal Khattar was the weakest candidate, Duggal countered, asking if JJP found Khattar weak, then why did it stay with him in the government for over four years.

