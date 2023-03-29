Earning degrees behind bars: 307 inmates of Gurugram’s Bhondsi jail get graduation, post-graduation degrees

Sanjay Yadav

Gurugram, March 29

The inmates of Bhondsi district jail are setting an example through their tendency towards education. In the last five years, more than 850 prisoners have studied up to not only class 10th, 12th, graduation but also got Master's degrees from the jail. The jail administration has set up an e-library as well as provided books to inmates.

A senior official of Bhondsi jail said while some prisoners did vocational courses, some others became literate under the literacy mission. After getting education, now they aspire to stay away from criminal activities as well as lead a better life in the society.

Bhondsi Jail's Deputy Superintendent Charan Singh said in the jail, the inmates are not only made aware of studies but arrangements are also made to educate them. Resultantly, between 2017 and 2021, a total 307 inmates in jail became graduates and post graduates.

“All the prisoners were given degrees from Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU). As many as 1149 prisoners were enrolled for graduation and post-graduation in five years, out of which 677 appeared in the exam and 307 passed the exams and got their degrees. Apart from this, 91 prisoners passed the class 10th and 12th examinations in these five years.

“There are three libraries in the jail. In these libraries, there are method books for the prisoners. If they need any other books, they are provided and we also allow them to take books to their barracks. E-library is also available in jail and educated prisoners inside the jail help in teaching others under the literacy campaign,” added Singh.

In addition to education, vocational courses are also being conducted in the jail to make the prisoners self-reliant. Plumbing, carpentry and computer courses are conducted for male prisoners while make-up and tailoring courses are being conducted for women prisoners. A factory is also being run in the jail, where the prisoners who became skilled artisans work on receiving orders from companies and earn money also.

According to jail officials in the last five years, 304 prisoners were enrolled for vocational courses, out of which 162 prisoners appeared in exams and 152 passed. Apart from this, 696 prisoners took admission, 383 took the exam and 302 passed under the literacy mission.

“Various courses are being conducted in the jail to make the inmates educated and self-reliant, so that they do not step into the world of crime again after being released from jail. Bank loans are also provided so that financial constraints do not become a hindrance in establishing employment after release from jail,” said Harindra Singh, Superintendent of Bhondsi Jail.

About Bhondsi Jail

-Bhondsi jail is spread across 87 acres

-Capacity to keep 2412 prisoners

-Facilities available include hospital, IGNOU Centre (Education Centre for the prisoners), Nirman Bhavan (Centre for cultural programs), factory, bakery unit, weaving section, sanitary napkin manufacturing unit in ladies ward and library.

#Gurugram