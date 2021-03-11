Earth Day celebrated in Karnal school

Karnal: Earth Day was celebrated by students of Pratap Public School, Sector 6. A special assembly was conducted with a message of 'say no to carbon', 'save power' and tree plantation. Principal Dr Puja Waalia Mann congratulated the students for their sincere efforts in motivating others to make the earth greener and healthier place to live in. A programme was also organised at Pratap Public School, Jarnailly Colony, to mark Earth Day. The students presented an exhibition to ignite the minds of young learners with the concept of recycling, reducing and reusing.

Design institute signs pact

Kurukshetra: An MoU was signed between National Institute of Design Haryana (NIDH) situated in Kurukshetra and Welfare Society for Persons with Speech and Hearing Impairment, (HWSPSHI). It was signed by NIDH Director Dr Vanita Ahuja and organising secretary HWSPSHI Sunita Kharub. This is a unique step in the direction of collaboration for inclusive design spaces and will be mutually beneficial for both institutions towards facilitating the speech and hearing-impaired community at large. NID Haryana established in 2016 conducts B Des degree programmes in three specialisations of industrial design, communication design and textile and apparel design. With this MoU, both organisations will work towards an effective and better learning experience in universal design for learning. Further collaborative workshops, projects and more such activities will be planned.

Academic council members elected

Ambala: Dr Atul Yadav, associate professor, department of history, Government PG College, Ambala Cantonment, has been made a member of the academic council of Kurukshetra University for the next two years. Dr Yadav is an expert in modern history and has been associated with many historical, educational and cultural councils. Similarly, DrRP Saini, Principal of DAV College Karnal, was unanimously elected as the president of Kurukshetra University Cultural Council. Dr Saini expressed gratitude towards the Vice-Chancellor of the university, Prof Somnath Sachdeva.

Session on Water conservation

Karnal: The department of English, of KVA DAV College, Karnal, conducted a deliberation session on, water conservation, "Mann ki Baat, Jal ke Sath", on the occasion of Earth Day. This interaction was premised on, "Ways and means to conserve water- are they feasible or Idealistic?" Principal, Renu Mehta, on addressing the faculty and students said it was a matter of survival as water should not only be conserved for the future but for the present as well. She also encouraged the youth to be the forerunner for this practical action.