 East-west connectivity corridor among Faridabad projects halted by model code : The Tribune India

  • Haryana
  • East-west connectivity corridor among Faridabad projects halted by model code

East-west connectivity corridor among Faridabad projects halted by model code

East-west connectivity corridor among Faridabad projects halted by model code


Tribune News Service

Faridabad, April 12

The construction work on some developmental projects costing several hundred crore rupees is likely to start after the end of the elections, when the model code of conduct is lifted by the Election Commission (EC). Work on several projects, including four flyovers and seven roads in the district, has been paused.

Rs 466.5 cr flyover Work on hold

The budget of Sohna flyover is Rs 16.5 crore, the East-West Connectivity corridor involves a budget over Rs 400 crore and two other flyovers are likely to cost another Rs 50 crore. All these projects have been put on hold due to the MCC.

The flyovers whose detailed project reports (DPR) are ready or in final stages for release of tenders include the East–West Connectivity corridor, Faridabad- Noida Ghaziabad (FNG) Expressway, four-laning of the Railway Over bridge on national highway in Ballabgarh and the work of four-laning of the Ballabgarh-Sohna flyover in the city, according to sources in the district administration.

The budget of Sohna flyover is Rs 16.5 crore, the East- West Connectivity corridor involves a budget over Rs 400 crore and the two remaining flyovers are likely to cost another Rs 50 crore. The PWD is likely to take up construction of seven new roads in Tigaon Assembly segment, at a cost of about Rs 25 crore for which a DPR has already been prepared, according to sources.

Construction work of other projects whose tenders had been floated before the announcement of the MCC is already in progress. These include the 3.5 km elevated flyover to connect NH-19 and the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway near Chandawali village. This project has been proposed to be completed within two years.

The project of intra-city connectivity plan between the eastern and western parts of the city, which was handed over to the FMDA by the PWD, is under evaluation and is expected to be taken up after the election process, said an official.

He added that as the budget involved in his project had been huge, its approval would be provided after elections. It has been claimed that though the DPR of the project had been prepared by a consultant agency in 2023, it came up for the detailed study only after the state government decided to hand over the project to FMDA in December last.

The proposed annual budget of the Faridabad Metropolitan Development Authority (FMDA), which had been Rs 1,500 crore, has also been held up due to the MCC, according to officials.

About The Author

Tribune News Service

The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

#Faridabad


