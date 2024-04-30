EC officials ready with awareness videos to improve voter turnout

Tribune News Service

Nitish Sharma

Kurukshetra, April 29

With an aim to improve the voter turnout in the Lok Sabha elections in Kurukshetra, the district administration has prepared awareness videos to motivate voters.

As per the information, eight videos, including six awareness videos and two videos of youth icons, have been prepared to motivate the voters to exercise their franchise.

In 2019 Lok Sabha elections, 74.55 per cent voter turnout was registered in Kurukshetra district. The Ladwa Assembly constituency had registered the maximum voter turnout with 78.63 per cent voting, followed by Shahabad with 78.60 per cent, Pehowa with 72.60 per cent, and Thanesar with 68.98 per cent. The administration has set a target to achieve more than 80 per cent voter turnout in this election.

The District Information and Public Relations Officer, Dr Narender Singh, said, “Eight videos have been prepared, of which, two are of the youth icons and hockey players Navneet Kaur and Surinder Kumar. The videos are being shared on the official social media handles of the district administration and also being played at the screens installed at the bus stand, other public places and hotels. Besides this, hoardings have been installed in the district and flex boards on roadways buses are being used to educate the voters. An election song has also been launched.”

Additional Deputy Commissioner Vaishali Sharma said “The district administration has been making all efforts to ensure maximum participation of the voters and increase the voting percentage. With the support of the mass communication department of Kurukshetra University and a non-government organisation (NGO), some awareness videos have been prepared and the same are being shared on the social media platforms. We also held meetings with the Hotel Association and they have agreed to offer discount to the people who will show their inked finger on the day of the voting.”

“Various activities under the systematic voters’ education and electoral participation (SVEEP) are underway in the district. Wall painting events are also being organised. Recently, a small section of a wall outside the Mini-Secretariat has been painted by the students of a college and soon more walls with messages to motivate people to cast their votes will be painted. The students of fine arts department of colleges and Kurukshetra University are being engaged. All efforts are being made to ensure a transparent election with a higher voter percentage,” she added.

7.57l eligible to cast votes in K’shetra

Over 7.57 lakh people in the district are eligible to cast their votes in the district. The Thanesar constituency has the maximum voters (2.10 lakh), followed by Ladwa (1.93), Pehowa (1.84 lakh) and Shahabad (1.69 lakh)

