ECI appoints two expense observers for Hisar LS seat

Hisar, May 3
The Election Commission of India (ECI) has deployed two Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officers as Election Expenditure Observers in Hisar parliamentary constituency.
The district administration spokesperson said V Pandiraja has been appointed as an observer for Adampur, Uklana, Narnaund, Hansi, Uchana Kalan and Ranjit Kumar Madhukar has been given the charge of Hisar, Barwala, Nalwa and Bawani Khera Assembly constituencies.
The observers will keep a strict vigil on the expenditure, illegal liquor, cash movement, gifts and other activities which are in violation of the model code of conduct, the spokesperson said. Notably, Hisar shares an interstate border with Rajasthan. The observers said a video surveillance team, static surveillance team and flying squad teams have been deployed on the nakas in the entire parliamentary constituency.
The spokesperson said any person can give information/complaint regarding expenditure by candidates/political parties on telephone number 01662-234834 or send an e-mail to [email protected] and [email protected].
