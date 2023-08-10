ED arrests suspended judge Sudhir Parmar

Tribune News Service

Bhartesh Singh Thakur

Chandigarh, August 10

Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday arrested suspended judge Sudhir Parmar in a case of allegedly taking and seeking bribe to give favour in a case of money laundering against IREO’s Lalit Goyal and owners of M3M.

The arrest has been made after taking permission from the Punjab and Haryana High Court. The agency had questioned him twice earlier. This was the third time he was called to ED office.

ED registered the case on June 13 and isbased on Anti-Corruption Bureau, Haryana, FIR dated April 17. It mentionedthejudge, his nephew Ajay Parmar, Roop Bansal, one of the promoters of M3M, and others as accused. Besides judge, his nephew, Basant Bansal and Pankaj Bansal, Lalit Goyal have been arrested in the case so far.

ED had earlier told the Special PMLA Court, Panchkula, that the judge gad acquired assets worth Rs 5 crore in the name of his relatives.

