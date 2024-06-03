ED attaches properties of UHBVN employees

Tribune News Service

Yamunanagar, June 2

The Enforcement Directorate, Chandigarh, has attached movable and immovable properties worth Rs 3.05 crore belonging to a lower division clerk and other officials of Uttar Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam (UHBVN) of Yamunanagar district.

The ED, Chandigarh, stated on Saturday, “This Directorate has provisionally attached movable and immovable properties worth Rs 3.05 crore as proceeds of crime belonging to Raghav Wadhawan, lower division clerk of the UHBVN, Yamunanagar, and others under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002.”

On the complaint of Bhupinder Singh, Executive Engineer (XEN), operation division, UHBVN, Jagadhri, a case was registered against lower divisional clerk (LDC) Raghav Wadhawan and others under Sections 409, 420 and 120-B of the IPC at city police station, Yamunanagar, on February 21, 2022.

Raghav Wadhawan and others were allegedly booked for committing an embezzlement of Rs 25 lakh by preparing cheques on the basis of bogus payment vouchers. The embezzlement was committed from the fund of revised pension arrears and other funds of the retired employees of the UHBVN.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Enforcement Directorate #Yamunanagar