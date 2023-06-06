 ED raids 7 locations of IREO, M3M Groups in Delhi, G’gram : The Tribune India

ED raids 7 locations of IREO, M3M Groups in Delhi, G’gram

Says both firms siphoned off home buyers’ funds worth Rs 400 cr

ED raids 7 locations of IREO, M3M Groups in Delhi, G’gram

High-end luxury cars which were seized by the Directorate of Enforcement during raids at M3M Group.



Tribune News Service

Bhartesh Singh Thakur

Chandigarh, June 5

The Directorate of Enforcement (ED) has carried out search operations at seven locations in Delhi and Gurugram, belonging to the IREO Group and M3M Group, for allegedly siphoning off home buyers’ funds.

Earlier, former CBI Judge Sudhir Parmar was suspended on April 27 over an FIR, for allegedly demanding and taking money to favour Lalit Goyal, key person of the IREO group, and owners of M3M Group, Roop Bansal and Basant Bansal.

Rich haul of high-end vehicles, jewellery and cash

  • A total of 17 high-end luxury vehicles, including Ferrari, Lamborghini, Land Rover, Rolls Royce, Bentley, Mercedes Maybach etc, having acquisition value of Rs 60 crore, jewellery worth Rs 5.75 crore, Rs 15 lakh, incriminating documents, digital evidences and accounts books were seized in raids

Former CBI Judge was suspended on April 27

  • CBI ex-Judge Sudhir Parmar was suspended on April 27 over an FIR, for allegedly demanding and taking money to favour Lalit Goyal, key person of IREO group, and owners of M3M Group, Roop Bansal and Basant Bansal.

As per WhatsApp chats’ screenshots provided by a source to the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB), Haryana, Judge Sudhir Parmar was demanding Rs 5-7 crore for helping out the owners of M3M and it was claimed in the FIR that Rs 5 crore was paid to Parmar.

The ED found that out of the 4,705 customers of IREO, almost 1,700 didn’t receive the flats or plots despite having made the payments. Out of these, 1,175 customers didn’t get possession even after the lapse of more than five years. There were 30 FIRs against the IREO group and Lalit Goyal in Pinjore, Mohali, Ludhiana, Delhi and Gurugram for taking money from home buyers and not delivering flats.

The ED, in its complaint against the IREO group in 2022, said the Group had transferred about “Rs 1,777.48 crore outside India in the last 10 years” in the guise of buyback of shares, redemption and purchase of shares in “contravention of the FDI policy”. Due to the transfer, Indian operating companies became short of funds, their projects got stalled and some became insolvent.

The ED investigations have revealed that money was siphoned off through the M3M group also. In one of the transactions, the M3M group received about Rs 400 crore from the IREO group through several shell companies in multiple layers. The transaction was shown in the books of IREO as payments towards development rights. The land was owned by the M3M group and the market value of the land was around Rs 4 crore. The M3M Group initially sold the development rights of the said land to five shell companies for a payment of Rs 10 crore. It was claimed that the five companies were unrelated, but investigations showed that the shell companies were operated by the M3M group.

The five shell companies thereafter immediately sold the development rights of the same land to IREO Group for about Rs 400 crore.

After receiving Rs 400 crore from IREO Group, the shell companies transferred the amount immediately to M3M Group through multiple shell companies and layers.

All shell companies were owned and operated by M3M Group under the directions of its promoters Basant Bansal and Roop Kumar Bansal and his family members.

During the searches on June 1, promoters of the M3M group, namely Basant Bansal, Roop Kumar Bansal, Pankaj Bansal, and other key persons deliberately avoided investigations, said an ED spokesperson.

A total of 17 high-end luxury vehicles, including Ferrari, Lamborghini, Land Rover, Rolls Royce, Bentley, Mercedes Maybach etc, having acquisition value of approximately Rs 60 crore, jewellery worth Rs 5.75 crore, Rs 15 lakh and various incriminating documents, digital evidences and books of accounts were seized during the raids, added the spokesperson.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Sports

Top wrestlers resume railways duty, Sakshi Malik says will continue protest against WFI chief Brij Bhushan

2
Jalandhar

Punjab minister Balkar Singh's escort vehicle attacked by drunken youths, 4 arrested

3
Haryana

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann says no to affiliation of Haryana colleges with Panjab University

4
Himachal

Huge rush of tourists chokes Shimla roads

5
Chandigarh

NIRF 2023: Panjab University slips down three positions to 44th rank

6
Punjab

Woman dead, 5 Hemkund Sahib pilgrims rescued after avalanche hits Uttarakhand's Atlakoti

7
Punjab

Bluestar anniversary: Akal Takht directs SGPC to ensure peace, says five high priests' earlier resolution to be implemented in Golden Temple complex

8
Nation

Newly-married couple dies of cardiac arest in UP's Bahraich on wedding night

9
Entertainment

Malayalam actor Kollam Sudhi dies in car accident

10
Nation

Jailed gangster-politician Mukhtar Ansari gets life term in 32-year-old murder case

Don't Miss

View All
‘Chitta’ overdose claims 2nd son of Phillaur family within years
Jalandhar

'Chitta' overdose claims 2nd son of Phillaur family within years

Newly-married couple dies of cardiac arest in UP's Bahraich on wedding night
Nation

Newly-married couple dies of cardiac arest in UP's Bahraich on wedding night

Huge rush of tourists chokes Shimla roads
Himachal

Huge rush of tourists chokes Shimla roads

Elon Musk’s ‘desi’ look in AI-generated pictures goes viral, see his reaction
Trending

Elon Musk’s ‘desi’ look in AI-generated pictures goes viral, see his reaction

Shimla’s Ridge, once open only to British rulers, buckles under human pressure
Himachal

Shimla’s Ridge, once open only to British rulers, buckles under human pressure

Scripting success, Punjab to Kenya
Comment

Scripting success, Punjab to Kenya

2 friends, one from Punjab, other from Haryana sell Rs 20 a cup tea from their Rs 70 lakh luxury car on Mumbai streets
Trending

Video: 2 friends from Punjab and Haryana collaborate to sell tea on Mumbai streets from boot of their Rs 70 lakh luxury car

Jailed AAP leader picked for market panel post
Punjab

Jailed AAP leader picked for market panel post of Anandpur Sahib

Top News

India, US agree on roadmap to fast-track defence tech transfer

India, US agree on roadmap to fast-track defence tech transfer

Eye on China, reiterate commitment to ensure free, open Indo...

Wrestlers join work, but say won’t give up

Wrestlers join work, but say won’t give up

Rubbish reports of their withdrawal from protest

Services resume at Balasore crash site

Services resume at Balasore crash site

Puri Vande Bharat 1st passenger train to run on restored tra...

IIT-Madras best institute, seven IITs among top 10

IIT-Madras best institute, seven IITs among top 10

PGI 2nd best medical institute after AIIMS-Delhi; PU slips t...

India raising issue of climate justice with every nation: PM

India raising issue of climate justice with every nation: PM

Says world paying price for wrong policies of some developed...


Cities

View All

Travel agency, clients duped of Rs 34 lakh; four UP residents booked

Travel agency, clients duped of Rs 34 lakh; four UP residents booked

Frequent traffic jams outside bus stand irk Amritsar residents

Amritsar MC officers, employees found absent during surprise check

Agriculture Department intensifies drive for DSR in Amritsar district

‘Follow the path shown by Guru’

NIRF-2023: Panjab University drops three slots, ranked 44th

NIRF-2023: Panjab University drops three slots, ranked 44th

PGI retains second position for 6th time

World Environment Day: 11 months on, single-use ban plastic only on paper in Chandigarh

At Chandigarh MC House meet today, AAP set to oppose new Dadu Majra waste unit

3 in police net with 2 pistols, 80 gm heroin

5 DU colleges in top 10

5 DU colleges in top 10

Pollution levels dipped in Delhi despite development: Kejriwal

Man kills brother, nabbed

Students, security guards clash over smoking in varsity

MCD launches app for geo-tagging of property

Stopped by cops, SC students force open gates to enter admn complex

Stopped by cops, SC students force open gates to enter admn complex

Nabbed, let off, man again in net for triple murder

MLA told to appear in court on June 12

Arrest of 2 women agents bares well-oiled ring

Phagwara Oppn opposes ward map

Out of list, Punjabi University Vice-Chancellor questions NIRF ranking system

Out of list, Punjabi University Vice-Chancellor questions NIRF ranking system

5 months on, no headway in Vigilance Bureau probe into assets case

Farmers back wrestlers, burn BJP MP’s effigy

Fatehgarh Sahib MLA hears out patients

Civic body to segregate waste before disposal