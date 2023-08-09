Enforcement Directorate raids house, office of Sirsa MLA Gopal Kanda in Gurugram

Tribune News Service

Hisar, August 9

The Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday conducted raid on the house of Sirsa's Haryana Lokhit Party MLA Gopal Kanda in Gurugram and the office of his erstwhile airlines MDLR in Gurugram.

Kanda was recently acquitted by a Delhi court in the Geetika Sharma suicide case.

