ED raids on residences of Congress MLA, BJP leader

Karnal, January 4

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) today conducted raids on those reportedly involved in mining across the state. Raids were held at the residences of Congress MLA Surender Panwar in Sonepat, BJP leader Manoj Wadhwa in Karnal, a Congress leader’s brother SK Ojha in Faridabad and the residence and office of an INLD leader in Yamunanagar district.

According to sources, the raids began early in the morning and continued till evening. An ED team reached the residence of Wadhwa in Sector 13 at around 6 am and did not allow anyone to enter or exit the premises. Wadhwa had contested the Assembly elections in 2014 from the Karnal seat against CM Manohar Lal Khattar on an INLD ticket, and his wife Asha contested Mayor elections from Karnal in 2019 as an independent candidate. Later, Manoj joined the BJP.

A team comprising 15-20 officers in six vehicles reached the residence and office of Surender Panwar in the wee hours and started a search operation. As per information, the team was conducting searches for alleged discrepancies in a mining matter of 2013 at the residence and other premises of the MLA and his former partners in the mining business.

Earlier, the ED team arrived at the house of Congress leader Suresh Tyagi, but left after learning that it was not Panwar’s house.

