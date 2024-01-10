ED seizes over Rs 2 crore cash after raids in Panchkula ‘illegal’ mining-linked money laundering case

New Delhi, January 10
The Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday said it has seized Rs 2.12 crore “unaccounted” cash and incriminating documents after it raided multiple locations as part of a money laundering investigation into an alleged illegal mining case of Panchkula, Haryana.
The searches were launched on Tuesday at eight locations in Haryana, Chandigarh and Jharkhand on the premises of Tirupati Roadways, Gurpreet Singh Sabharwal, Lakhmir Singh Sabharwal, Pardeep Goyal, Mohit Goyal and others.
The ED case of money laundering stems from an FIR registered by the Haryana Police in Panchkula in a case of “illegal” mining at Rattewali village (Panchkula) where a “loss” of at least Rs 35 crore revenue has been caused to the Haryana government by excess mining of sand, gravel, boulder and others minor minerals.
Tirupati Roadways undertook “illegal” mining at Rattewali and the proceeds of crime generated through this activity were “layered” through banking channels by cash deposits and subsequently invested in immovable and movable assets, the agency said in a statement.
Digital devices, incriminating documents regarding immovable and movable properties, bank lockers and unaccounted cash of Rs 2.12 crore was seized during the searches, it said.
