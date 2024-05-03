ED sends properties’ list to Jagadhri tehsildar, seeks copies of documents

Tribune News Service

Shiv Kumar Sharma

Yamunanagar, May 2

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has sent a list of several properties to a tehsildar of Jagadhri and sought certified copies of the documents pertaining to these properties.

The ED suspects that these properties belong to former Yamunanagar INLD MLA Dilbag Singh, his relatives and known persons.

The ED had conducted raids at the residential and commercial establishments of several persons in the district in January

A case was registered against 13 persons, including Dilbag Singh on January 19

As per information, the letter was sent to the tehsildar by Gurugram zonal office of the ED recently.

Sources said in its letter the ED had mentioned that it was conducting an investigation against M/S Om Guru Screening Plant and others under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002.

The ED requested the tehsildar to provide the certified copy of the documents pertaining to some persons of Yamunanagar district. A team of the ED had conducted raids at the residential and commercial establishments of several persons in the district in January.

After the raids, on the complaint of Naveen Aggarwal, Joint Director of the zonal office, a case was registered against 13 persons, including Dilbag Singh under the Mines and Minerals (Regulation of Development) Act and the Environment Protection Act at Pratap Nagar police station on January 19.

As per the FIR, the firms related to the said persons committed several violations, including not developing a green belt, not implementing progressive mine closure plan, not installing CCTV cameras and not providing a weigh bridge.

