Education board gets 53k fewer applications for TET

Rohtak, November 14

The Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH) has recorded a considerable decline of more than 17 per cent (53,886) in total applications received for all three levels of the Haryana Teachers Eligibility Test (HTET). The passing of the test is a mandatory condition for the posts of primary teachers (PRT), trained graduate teacher (TGT) and post graduate teachers (PGT) in government schools.

Sources say a total 2,51,831 applications have been received across the state for the HTET that is scheduled to be held on December 2 and 3 while the count was 3,05,717 in 2022. This time, a maximum 1,21,460 applications have been received for the level-2 that is for TGT while the numbers of applications for the PRT (level-1) and the PGT (level-3) are 54,106 and 76,265, respectively. The last date for filing an online application was November 11.

“In 2022, the BSEH had received a record number of applications for all three levels of the HTET. At that time, the state government had announced that it would fill up a large number of vacancies of school teachers, which encouraged the aspirants to appear in the HTET. Before it, a total of 1,87,951 applications were received for three levels in 2021,” said Ved Prakash Yadav, Chairman, BSEH.

Another official at the BSEH, on the condition of anonymity, said stringent measures taken this time to check the malpractice of applying multiple forms for a level might be another reason for fewer applications received this year as compared to the last one.

Rajni, a candidate, said her several friends did not apply for HTET this time following the observation that the state government would not be able to fill the vacant posts soon in view of the model code of conduct for the Lok Sabha elections, which was likely to come into force after some months.

