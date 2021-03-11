Education Department to hold camp to give cycles to Class VI SC students

Tribune News Service

Karnal, August 17

The Education Department of Karnal will hold a mega camp this month to provide cycles to scheduled caste (SC) students of Class VI, who do not have middle, high and senior secondary schools near their homes.

Various companies will showcase their cycles at this camp so that students can select their models. If a student selects a cycle priced above the fixed rate of the department, he/she will have to pay the remaining amount. The department will reimburse Rs 2,800 for a cycle of 20 inches and Rs 3,000 for a cycle of 22 inches into their accounts. Similar camps for the students of Classes IX and XI will also be held in the coming days as per the directions of the directorate, said an official.

“We will organise a mega camp at the district headquarters this month. At this event, companies will display different models. Beneficiary students will come with their parents to choose the model. They have to pay the remaining amount if they select a cycle having price beyond the rate fixed by the department,” said Rohtash Verma, District Elementary Education Officer (DEEO).

After the selection of cycles, they will seek budget. The amount will be transferred to the accounts of the students after submitting the bills of cycle purchase, Verma added. In the 2021-22 session, the department transferred Rs 5,39,600 for 212 cycles of 20 inches and Rs 4,08,000 for 136 cycles of 22 inches to students of Class VI, the DEEO said.

In 2020-21, the department had transferred Rs 3,64,000 to 130 students for 20-inch cycles and Rs 5,76,000 to 192 students for 22-inch cycles, he said.

Different models to be showcased