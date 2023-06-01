Education Department to identify dropout reasons in govt, private schools

Tribune News Service

Ravinder Saini

Rohtak, May 31

Now, the Department of School Education (DSE) will find out the reasons behind dropout among students in government and private schools to prevent them from leaving school.

It has developed an online module on the MIS portal to know the reasons for the dropout of each student and told the district education officers (DEOs)/district elementary education officers (DEEOs) across the state to submit appropriate reasons for the same.

Cause for concern 5.9 per cent dropout rate in classes IX and X against enrolment of 9.52 lakh in 2021-22 in state

0.22 per cent dropout rate from classes VI to VIII against enrolment of 14.80 lakh

Dropout rate for session 2022-23 yet to be calculated

The school heads would ascertain the reasons forcing students to leave their schools by interacting with them and their parents. The class-wise list of such students has been uploaded on the MIS portal of each school concerned so that these do not have to face any inconvenience to identify such students, said the sources.

“It has been observed that some students studying in government or private schools in session 2021-22 have been drop-outs during the academic session 2022-23. Schools can view class-wise lists of such students on the MIS portal and have to submit actual/appropriate reasons for dropout against each student who was studying from Class I to XI during the session 2021-22, but dropped out during 2022-23,” read a communiqué issued by Director, Secondary Education, recently.

The DEOs/DEEOs have been directed to ensure the compliance by instructing all schools (government and private) to submit the dropout reason of each student for classes I to XI.

“A 5.9 per cent students’ dropout rate in classes IX and X in government and private schools was calculated in the academic session 2021-22 against a total of 9.52 lakh students enrolled in both classes across the state, while the dropout rate was 0.22 per cent in the upper primary class (from VI to VIII) against the enrolment of 14.80 lakh students in the classes,” said the sources in Education Department.

The sources said that the considerable dropout rate in classes IX to X was a cause of concern, hence the department wanted to know the reasons for the dropout pertained to the schools or students leaving the schools for family reasons. “The dropout rate for the session 2022-23 is yet to be calculated,” they added.

Diljeet Singh, DEEO, Rohtak, said the school concerned had been told to find out the reasons for the drop-out of each student and submit the report at the earliest.