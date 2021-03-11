Education Minister Kanwar Pal Gujjar defends Class IX Haryana board textbooks

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 13

Education Minister Kanwar Pal Gujjar today defended the new history textbooks of the Board of Secondary Education, Haryana. At a press conference here today, Gujjar said, “History can’t be sugar-coated. If the Congress is given some credit, it has to share the blame too. When we had talked about the integration of 562 princely states, credit is given to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, who is a Congress leader.”

“In the Mahabharta, Bhishma Pitamah had told Yudhishthir never to accept the division of the country even if a war ensued. At the time of the Partition, the Congress was in power. So, it cannot escape its responsibility,” Gujjar added.

He was replying to a question on the Congress being blamed for the Partition in the Class IX history book. In response to another question of making National Anthem mandatory in Haryana’s madrasas, Gujjar said they would consider it if required.

Earlier, the Congress general secretary, Randeep Singh Surjewala, had asked, “Why did the Hindu Mahasabha, the parent organisation of the BJP ideology, form the government in Sindh and Bengal in alliance with the Muslim League? Didn’t Shri Syama Prasad Mookerjee and Hindu Mahasabha joined the Fazlul Haq ministry in Bengal in 1941.”