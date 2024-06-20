Education Minister’s resignation sought

Tribune News Service

Karnal, June 19

Several Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) workers and leaders protested against the alleged irregularities in the NEET exam, here on Wednesday. Carrying placards, they carried out a protest march to the Mini-Secretariat. They demanded the resignation of the Union Education Minister.

AAP state vice-president BK Kaushik and others blamed the Union Government for the row and said the “irregularities” in the NEET exam affected the future of millions of students.

“We demand an investigation into the exam under the supervision of a retired judge of the Supreme Court,” said Kaushik. He also demanded that the exam should be conducted again.

The AAP leaders said the NEET exam was conducted on May 5 this year across 4,750 centres in 571 cities nationwide and over 24 lakh students appeared for it. “The results were released on June 4. While there are typically one or two toppers each year, this year, there are 67 toppers, all scoring 720 out of 720 marks. Reports have emerged that six toppers are from a single centre in Haryana. Besides, there are multiple reports of paper leaks,” they said.

