Effluents from Rajasthan units ‘exceeding’ permissible limits

Haryana State Pollution Control Board registers complaint with police

Effluents from Rajasthan units ‘exceeding’ permissible limits

Effluents accumulated at Dharuhera town in Rewari district have made life tough for residents. Tribune Photo



Tribune News Service

Rewari, July 14

Samples of effluents allegedly being released by industrial units of neighbouring Bhiwadi town in Rajasthan towards Dharuhera town here have been found exceeding the prescribed limits set by the Haryana State Pollution Control Board (HSPCB) in view of the provisions of the Environment Protection Act.

Why were units not named?

Traders and municipal councillors, along with others, staged a dharna at Dharuhera on July 10 to register their protest against the failure of the authorities to resolve the problem. The FIR against Bhiwadi units is only meant to pacify local residents. Why did the HSPCB not name the units? Prakash Yadav, a resident

The samples were taken regularly over the past several months by a joint team of HSPCB officials and their counterpart in Rajasthan from two drains passing through Dharuhera. The samples failed every time, said sources at the HSPCB.

Taking a serious view of it, the regional office of the HSPCB filed a complaint with the Dharuhera police yesterday, requesting it to act against those releasing the effluents. The police have registered a case.

“The continuous discharge of untreated effluent by Bhiwadi industries to Dharuhera has been causing water pollution and public inconvenience. We had asked the Rajasthan authorities to stop discharging the effluents when the samples were first found exceeding the permissible limit, but to no avail. We repeated the samples but the result remained the same, forcing us to file a police complaint,” said Vinod Balyan, Regional Officer, HSPCB, Dharuhera.

Meanwhile, a resident, Prakash Yadav, who has been raising the issue for a long time, claimed that the pressure being exerted by the Dharuhera residents forced the HSPCB to get an FIR booked as the district as well as state authorities had failed to stop the Bhiwadi industries from releasing the effluents, which led to waterlogging on the Delhi-Jaipur Highway and residential areas of Dharuhera.

“Traders kept their business establishments shut and municipal councillors, along with others, staged a dharna at Dharuhera on July 10 to register their protest against the failure of the authorities to resolve the problem. The FIR against Bhiwadi units is only meant to pacify local residents,” he claimed.

