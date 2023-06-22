Efforts on to open yogashala in every village of Haryana: Anil Vij

Tribune News Service

Ambala, June 21

Home and Ayush Minister Anil Vij today said around 1,000 yogashalas have been opened in Haryana, and efforts are being made to open one in every village.

While addressing people on the occasion of International Yoga Day at War Heroes Memorial Stadium in Ambala Cantonment, Vij said, “The Haryana

Government has been making sincere efforts to promote yoga. It was decided to open 6,500 yogashalas in the state, of which around 1,000 have been opened, for which yoga assistants have also been recruited. Efforts are being made to take yoga to every household, making it a part of our lives.”

“Yoga is an ancient science and our sages have done a lot of research on this. The Chief Minister has asked to make yoga compulsory in the school curriculum. A mobile application, Yog Manas, was launched to promote yoga education,” he added.

Deputy Commissioner Dr Shaleen, SP Jashandeep Singh Randhawa and several other officials performed yoga on the occasion.

Meanwhile, the 9th International Yoga Day was also celebrated at the Air Force Station in Ambala Cantonment.