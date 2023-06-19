Efforts to eliminate measles, rubella lauded

Tribune News Service

Rohtak, June 18

The India Expert Advisory Group on Measles and Rubella appreciated the efforts of the Haryana Government towards the eradication of these diseases. A vaccination campaign being run in the Nuh district was specifically acknowledged at a recent meeting in Delhi.

Haryana Additional Chief Secretary G Anupama and National Health Mission Managing Director Rajnarayan Kaushik said the meeting was about measures taken by the state government for the eradication of measles-rubella.

“A campaign was launched by the Centre, Haryana Government, World Health Organisation and other agencies following the outbreak of measles-rubella in 52 villages of Nuh district between February 6 and March 31,” said Rohtak DC Ajay Kumar.