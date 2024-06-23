Eight arrested in Gaggu murder case

Our Correspondent

Sirsa, June 22

The Kalanwali Police have arrested eight suspects, including the main accused, in the murder case of Devendra Singh Gaggu of Gadrana. The arrests were made by a joint team of Kalanwali police, CIA Kalanwali, and the cyber cell. The suspects include Lakhwinder Singh alias Lakkha from Dadu village, and Harpreet, Gurdeep Singh, Kuljeet, and Harjinder Singh, all from Khokhar village.

The police presented five adult suspects in a Dabwali court securing a four-day remand, while three juvenile suspects were sent to a juvenile court in Madhuban. Two illegal .32 caliber pistols used in the crime were recovered. A case based on a complaint by Devendra’s friend, naming 14 individuals and seven others. Suspects Lakhwinder Singh and Harjinder Singh have previous criminal records, including robbery and murder charges. The police are working to apprehend the remaining suspects.

