Eight cops repel attack on cyber police station by 1,000-strong mob

Tribune News Service

Sumedha Sharma

Nuh, August 1

Taking advantage of arson yesterday, cyber criminals of Nuh attacked the cyber police station to eliminate all case files and evidence. One of the key epicentres of cybercrime, Nuh saw India's biggest raid in April this year, when cyber criminals were picked up from 14 villages. A majority were bailed out and others who managed to escape were rattled by increased police action and "low business" owing to it. When communal clashes broke out, the accused decided to target the cyber police station at Anaj Mandi, ‘inspired’ by Ajay Devgan's film, “Bholaa”. Equipped with guns and petrol bombs, over 1,000 men surrounded the police station with just eight cops inside. With clear intent to burn everything down, the mob got a bus and rammed it into the boundary wall. They could not get beyond, and despite several attempts, the bus did not blow up. They then started torching official and personal vehicles of police personnel.

Filmy style assault The accused decided to target the cyber police station at Anaj Mandi, inspired by Ajay Devgan’s film, ‘Bholaa’

Equipped with guns and petrol bombs, over 1,000 men surrounded the police station with eight cops inside

With an intent to burn everything down, the mob rammed a bus into the boundary wall. They could not get beyond, and despite several attempts, the bus did not blow up

They then started torching official and personal vehicles of police personnel

The cops, led by ASI Suresh, managed to escape with sheer grit and presence of mind. Huddled with limited ammunition, they decided to use acoustic effects while firing to make the mobsters believe that a large force was present inside.

"They wanted to torch the computers, the police station, and even us. They were irked over the recent police crackdown. We were scared, and after securing the doors, rushed to the first floor. Seeing the huge mob, and with additional force still taking time, we decided to trick them. We started firing our bullets at angles that made them believe that we had sophisticated weapons and there were many of us. We created an illusion that the bullets were being fired head-on, and then they fled. Many cars were set ablaze, but we managed to survive," said the ASI.

#cyber crime #Nuh