Eight employees of Karnal grain market suspended

Tribune News Service

Karnal, November 17

Chief Administrator (CA), Haryana Agricultural Marketing Board (HSAMB), Raj Narayan Kaushik, today suspended eight employees of the Karnal grain market for allegedly not making entries of paddy on the e-NAM portal.

The services of two contractual employees Dilawar Singh, mandi analyst, and Amit Kumar, lab executive, have been terminated.

The action was taken on the report of the team members who visited the mandi on Tuesday, following the directions of the Agriculture Minister JP Dalal. The team members found that the entry of paddy arrival was not made on the portal.

In his order, the CA placed the employees, including Ashwani Mehta, Deepak Tyagi, Jai Parkash, mandi supervisors, Suresh, Pardeep Sheoran, Pardeep Malik, Sombir, auction recorders of Karnal mandi, and secretary-cum-executive officer of the mandi under suspension.

One of the officials confirmed the suspension and said that the messages had been conveyed to the concerned employees.

During the suspension, they will report at the headquarters in Panchkula and will not leave the place without obtaining the prior approval of the competent authority.

The Tribune had earlier highlighted the issue of the procurement of paddy from neighbouring states allegedly on bogus gatepasses in various grain markets of the district, following which a team of the CM flying conducted raids at the Jundla grain market. Three millers were also booked for finding short in stock. One miller and the former secretary of Jundla market committee were arrested in this regard.