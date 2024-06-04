Eight held for attacking family

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, June 3

The Gurugram police have arrested eight persons for allegedly thrashing members of a family after entering their house at Bahalpa village.

It is alleged that the accused also used caste slurs and threatened to kill victims as they ransacked their house.

According to the police, some of the children had a fight over cricket a few days ago, over which the accused attacked the family on Sunday. Five persons, including two women, were injured in the attack.

According to the complaint filed by Sunil, his nephew, who had come a few days ago, had a fight with local boys over cricket. He said, “We had filed a complaint with the police. Following which, some people came to our house on Sunday morning and asked us to withdraw the complaint.”

“When we refused, more than 10 persons reached our house after some time and started fighting. They also misbehaved with the women and ransacked our house. The accused fled after nearby people gathered,” Sunil added in his complaint.

An FIR was registered under relevant sections of the IPC and the SC/ST Act at the Bhondsi police station on Sunday. The police launched a probe into the matter and arrested eight accused on Monday.

The arrested accused were identified as Devraj (alias Devender), Satish, Sachin, Kanwar Singh, Sagar, Bhoop Singh, Manoj and Yogender, all residents of Bahalpa village. The police have also recovered sticks used in the attack from their possession.

“We are questioning the accused and conducting raids to nab another accused. All injured are reportedly stable now,” said Inspector Mahender Pathak.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Cricket #Gurugram