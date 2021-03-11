Eight IAS officers get new postings in Haryana

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, August 12

The state government today issued posting and transfer orders of eight IAS officers with immediate effect.

Yash Pal, Commissioner, Municipal Corporation, Faridabad, has been given the additional charge of Deputy Commissioner, Faridabad.

Lakshit Sareen has been posted as Assistant Commissioner (under training) Nuh, while Narendra Kumar will be Assistant Commissioner (under training), Ambala.

Nisha has been posted as Assistant Commissioner (under training), Hisar and Sonu Bhatt has been posted as Assistant Commissioner (under training), Faridabad.

Vishwajeet Chaudhary has been posted as Assistant Commissioner (under training), Rohtak and Vivek Arya has been posted as Assistant Commissioner (under training), Karnal. Yash Jaluka has been posted as Assistant Commissioner (under training), Sirsa.

