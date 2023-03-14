Eight-member core panel to form next fiscal’s excise policy

Tribune News Service

Mukesh Tandon

Panipat, March 13

The state government has constituted an eight-member core committee to form an effective excise policy for 2023-24.

However, it is likely going to be a big challenge for the core committee to form the policy as the parliamentary elections are scheduled to be held in the beginning of 2024. The excise policy for 2022-23 will expire on June 11 this year.

An expert said the Lok Sabha elections was round the corner, therefore the committee was expected to keep the interest of all stakeholders, including the state government, liquor manufacturers and consumers, in mind.

However, the Haryana Excise Department claimed there was good revenue collection in the past three years. As per the reports available, the Excise Department has collected Rs 6,361.20 crore in 2019-20 with a growth of 4.8 per cent; Rs 6,786 crore in 2020-21 with a growth of 6.69 per cent; Rs 7,936 crore in 2021-22 with a growth of 16.94 per cent and Rs 9,005 crore with a growth of 22.80 per cent from the period of April 1, 2022 to March 2, 2023.

Ashok Kumar Meena, Commissioner, Excise and Taxation, has formed an eight-member core committee under the supervision of Ashutosh Rajan, Collector, Excise-cum-Joint Excise and Taxation Commissioner.

RK Singla, Deputy Excise and Taxation Commissioner (DETC) Hisar; Amit Khanagwal, DETC, Jagadhari; Jitender Raghav, DETC, Sirsa; Amit Bhatia, DETC, (Head office); Anirudh Sharma, DETC, Gurugram West; Abhijeet, Assistant District Attorney (Head office); and Anand Malik, Excise and Taxation Officer (ETO) (Head office) would be the members of the core committee, sources said.

Besides, Amit Khokkar, Assistant ETO, Enforcement, Jagadhari, and Radhey Shyam, Excise Inspector, Jind, would have to assist the core committee.

Meanwhile, the commissioner has also formed a five-member sub-committee to examine the details of the clauses of the excise policy and submit suggestions for necessary amendments to be made to it.

KS Malik, DETC, Mewat; RK Nain, DETC, Karnal; RK Yadav, DETC, Bhiwani; Anirudh Sharma, DETC, Gurugram West; and Vijay Kaushik, DETC, Faridabad, will be the sub-committee members. It would submit their proposal within a fortnight after inviting suggestions from all district offices and stakeholders, the commissioner said.

Sub-committee constituted too