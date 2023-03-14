 Eight-member core panel to form next fiscal’s excise policy : The Tribune India

Eight-member core panel to form next fiscal’s excise policy

Eight-member core panel to form next fiscal’s excise policy


Tribune News Service

Mukesh Tandon

Panipat, March 13

The state government has constituted an eight-member core committee to form an effective excise policy for 2023-24.

However, it is likely going to be a big challenge for the core committee to form the policy as the parliamentary elections are scheduled to be held in the beginning of 2024. The excise policy for 2022-23 will expire on June 11 this year.

An expert said the Lok Sabha elections was round the corner, therefore the committee was expected to keep the interest of all stakeholders, including the state government, liquor manufacturers and consumers, in mind.

However, the Haryana Excise Department claimed there was good revenue collection in the past three years. As per the reports available, the Excise Department has collected Rs 6,361.20 crore in 2019-20 with a growth of 4.8 per cent; Rs 6,786 crore in 2020-21 with a growth of 6.69 per cent; Rs 7,936 crore in 2021-22 with a growth of 16.94 per cent and Rs 9,005 crore with a growth of 22.80 per cent from the period of April 1, 2022 to March 2, 2023.

Ashok Kumar Meena, Commissioner, Excise and Taxation, has formed an eight-member core committee under the supervision of Ashutosh Rajan, Collector, Excise-cum-Joint Excise and Taxation Commissioner.

RK Singla, Deputy Excise and Taxation Commissioner (DETC) Hisar; Amit Khanagwal, DETC, Jagadhari; Jitender Raghav, DETC, Sirsa; Amit Bhatia, DETC, (Head office); Anirudh Sharma, DETC, Gurugram West; Abhijeet, Assistant District Attorney (Head office); and Anand Malik, Excise and Taxation Officer (ETO) (Head office) would be the members of the core committee, sources said.

Besides, Amit Khokkar, Assistant ETO, Enforcement, Jagadhari, and Radhey Shyam, Excise Inspector, Jind, would have to assist the core committee.

Meanwhile, the commissioner has also formed a five-member sub-committee to examine the details of the clauses of the excise policy and submit suggestions for necessary amendments to be made to it.

KS Malik, DETC, Mewat; RK Nain, DETC, Karnal; RK Yadav, DETC, Bhiwani; Anirudh Sharma, DETC, Gurugram West; and Vijay Kaushik, DETC, Faridabad, will be the sub-committee members. It would submit their proposal within a fortnight after inviting suggestions from all district offices and stakeholders, the commissioner said.

Sub-committee constituted too

  • A five-member sub-committee has been formed to examine the details of the clauses of the excise policy
  • It will submit suggestions for necessary amendments to be made to the policy
  • It has to submit a proposal within a fortnight after inviting suggestions from all district offices & stakeholders

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Entertainment

Delhi farmhouse owner's wife alleges husband once said he would use 'blue pills and Russian girls to do away with Satish Kaushik'

2
Punjab

After controversy, Punjab govt cancels Teacher Eligibility Test

3
Punjab

Big action by Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann in TET irregularities case; 2 GNDU professors suspended

4
Business

2 days after authorities closed Silicon Valley Bank, New York's Signature Bank shut down in 3rd largest failure in US banking history

5
Entertainment

India's big win at Oscars with RRR's 'Naatu Naatu', documentary 'The Elephant Whisperers'

6
Nation

Defence ministry cannot issue communication on payment of OROP arrears in instalments: Supreme Court

7
Nation

India to train Taliban officials for first time

8
Punjab

Discontinue water to other states, ensure MSP, demand Punjab farmers; hold protest march in New Delhi

9
Jalandhar

Jalandhar Lok Sabha bypoll: Congress announces candidature of ex-MP Santokh Chaudhary's wife Karamjit Kaur

10
Nation

68,000 cases picked up for e-verification for income mismatch in AIS, ITR for 2019-20

Don't Miss

View All
Teacher Eligibility Test: Highlighted answers in question paper shock PSTET candidates
Punjab

Teacher Eligibility Test: Highlighted answers in question paper shock PSTET candidates

Panchkula girl Anupama No. 1 shuttler in India
Chandigarh

Panchkula girl Anupama No. 1 shuttler in India

Google ex-MD Parminder Singh meets a Punjabi Airbnb host in Portugal; shares his delightful experience
Trending

Google ex-MD Parminder Singh meets a Punjabi Airbnb host in Portugal; shares his delightful experience

65-year-old US man 'robs' bank of $1 for in an attempt to be sent to jail
World

65-year-old US man 'robs' bank of $1 in an attempt to be sent to jail

Viral video: Elephant stops lorry to pull out some sugarcane mounted on it, wholesome video leave Internet in awe of it
Trending

Viral video: Elephant stops lorry to pull out some sugarcane mounted on it, wholesome video leave Internet in awe of it

Elon Musk apologises after mocking laid-off Twitter employee
World

Elon Musk apologises after mocking laid-off Twitter employee

2-bedroom flat fetches Chandigarh Housing Board Rs 1.03 crore
Chandigarh

2-bedroom flat fetches Chandigarh Housing Board Rs 1.03 crore

Stomping feet, women officers storm male bastion
Nation International Women’s Day

Stomping feet, women officers storm male bastion

Top News

Uproar over Rahul’s London remark

Uproar in Parliament over Rahul Gandhi's London remark

BJP demands apology | Opposition seeks JPC on Adani | Both H...

After SVB, New York-based Signature Bank collapses too

After SVB, New York-based Signature Bank collapses too

India remains world’s top arms importer: Report

India remains world's top arms importer: Report

Sweden-based think tank SIPRI says India accounts for 11% of...

India’s ties with China complex, says MEA

India's ties with China complex, says Ministry of External Affairs

Pay ~1.56 cr for delay in flat possession: HRERA to realtor

Pay Rs 1.56 cr for delay in flat possession: HRERA to realtor


Cities

View All

Gunshots fired at house of late SAD leader’s son

Gunshots fired at house of late SAD leader’s son

Canada-based man, kin pose as gangster’s aides, threaten resident

Medical college seeks probe into student suicide case

Travel agent opens fire at client over money

G20 cleanup: MC removes encroachments on GT Road

Drug Hotspots: Bathinda villagers living in fear

Drug Hotspots: Bathinda villagers living in fear

Short assessment of rent causes Rs 9.37 crore loss to Chandigarh

Short assessment of rent causes Rs 9.37 crore loss to Chandigarh

Now, submit papers, files to RLA Chandigarh online

Entry, Licence Fee: Authority fails to recover Rs 4.23 crore from Ola, Uber

Chandigarh plans hostel at GMCH-32 south campus

Two residents of Patiala die in truck-car collision

Delhi L-G forwards Cong’s demand for probe into snooping case

Delhi L-G forwards Cong’s demand for probe into snooping case

AAP begins drive to expose BJP’s ‘misuse’ of central agencies

3 held in Noida with Rs 25L drugs

Early bird Cong picks Chaudhary’s widow for Jalandhar LS byelection

Early bird Congress picks Santokh Chaudhary's widow for Jalandhar Lok Sabha byelection

District Badminton Association raises issue of 8 shops in Hansraj stadium with Jalandhar MC

Demolition drive halted in Jalandhar after MLA's intervention

PSPCL employees rely on 'jugaad' for repair work in Talwara

Kin of patient who died during treatment at private hospital protest in Jalandhar

Work begins on rly station revamp project

Work begins on rly station revamp project

Daughter drowns in canal, man arrested

Plastic reverse vending machines at Civil Hospital gathering dust

Two arrested with 30 kg of poppy husk

MC confiscates 70-kg plastic bags, razes encroachments

Punjabi University students, staff launch protest over grant in Patiala

Punjabi University students, staff launch protest over grant in Patiala

After 12 attempts, Patiala MC to reduce No. of sites, price to allocate advertisement tender

3 held with 2-kg opium, intoxicants in Patiala

Mobile phones seized from four jail inmates in Patiala

Bridging skill gap need of the hour: Professor