Eight of family booked for killing Nambardar in Sonepat village

Sonepat, June 2

A 40-year-old man died after he was attacked by a family at Naina Tatarpur village of the district late Saturday night. The police have booked eight members of the family, including three women, for his murder.

The deceased has been identified as Subhash, Nambardar of Naina Tatarpur village. His younger brother Ajmer, in his complaint to the Mohana police, said Subhash had some altercation over a petty matter with his neighbour Ishwar on May 31 but the matter was resolved in the panchayat amicably.

On Saturday night, Subhash was walking in the street near his house after having dinner when Ishwar, his sons Himanshu and Hunny, wife Neelam, brothers Sanjay and Bunty, sister-in-law Baby and his sister attacked Subhash with lathis and sharp-pedged weapons and then took him inside their house, he alleged.

Ajmer said when he and his nephew Gaurav reached there to save Subhash, the latter was lying on the ground and all accused were beating him. When they tried to save him, they hit Gaurav too on his face and head. When they raised an alarm, many neighbours gathered there and saved them.

They took Subhash and Gaurav to a hospital, where doctors declared his brother dead and admitted Gaurav to the ICU. The police have registered a case under Sections 148, 149, 323, 302, 506 and 342 of the IPC against eight persons. The police said the accused were on the run.

