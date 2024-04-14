Eight schools get notice for operating on public holiday

Tribune News Service

Faridabad, April 13

The Education Department has issued show-cause notices to eight schools in the city and the district for operating on April 11, a public holiday marking the Eid festival. The district administration has also issued warnings of legal action for violating holiday norms. This action follows the incident in Mahendragarh district where six minor students were killed and many others injured on April 11.

A senior official from the District Education Department stated that notices have been sent to the eight schools found open on April 11. Additionally, directions are being issued to all government and private schools to adhere to departmental norms. The nature of the action taken will depend on the response of the schools to the notices.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner Vikram Singh has directed Education Department officials to ensure no violations occur, particularly regarding public holidays.

He said private school registrations would be suspended for any violations. A helpline number (9289563595) and email ([email protected]) have been released for information or assistance, following district authority directions. “Residents can lodge complaints regarding violations via the provided helpline or email,” said an official.

The police department here issued 85 challans and impounded 17 school buses on the second day of the drive on Saturday for alleged violation of the norms. The traffic police had challaned around 67 school buses and had impounded five buses on Friday as part of the drive launched after the Mahendragarh mishap.

