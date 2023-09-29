Eight teams formed to check stubble-burning

Tribune News Service

Karnal, September 28

To reduce stubble-burning incidents and promote crop residue management, the Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Department has constituted eight teams comprising of one official each from the Agriculture, Revenue and Panchayati Raj Departments, along with 10 to 15 police personnel. “The teams will educate people about the ill-effects of the practice. Penalty will be imposed or FIR will be registered against violators,” said Dr Wazir Singh, DDA.

One team has been deployed in every tehsil. Besides, a village-level committee has been constituted. One nodal officer has been designated in three to four villages.

SDM Gharaunda Aditi said farmers are being made aware of stubble management machines, which were provided to farmers on subsidy.

The department will also distribute Pusa bio-decomposer kits and microbial solution to farmers for free.

A total number of 70,000 kits each will be distributed in Fatehabad and Kaithal, while 64,000 kits each in Karnal and Jind, 62,000 in Sirsa, 60,000 in Kurukshetra, 40,000 in Ambala, 20,000 each in Hisar and Palwal, 10,000 each in Panipat, Sonepat and Yamunanagar, said the DDA.

“The ICAR has developed Pusa bio-decomposer for the rapid decomposition of paddy straw. The solution of bio-decomposer is made by adding four capsules in 150gm jaggery, 50gm besan (gram flour) and 25l water, leaving it to ferment for 10 to 12 days. The solution will then have to be diluted in 500l water to be sprayed on crop residue spread on one hectare of land,” added the DDA.

