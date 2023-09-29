Eight weather stations to come up in Gurugram, Faridabad

Tribune News Service

Gurugram, September 28

Gurugram and Faridabad will soon have monitoring stations to track environment and climatic conditions in their respective districts.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), in association with Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA), will establish five such stations in Gurugram and three in Faridabad district.

The initiative would aim at establishing high density Automatic Weather Station (AWS) and Air Quality monitoring network in the districts and develop high resolution weather forecast and warning services. This network will also be used for calibration at the sector or block level. The collaboration will subsequently be extended to all districts of the state.

The monitoring systems will be able to measure three parameters, namely meteorological, which would include the gauging of wind direction, wind speed, ambient temperature, rainfall, relative humidity, solar radiation and atmospheric pressure. Secondly, air quality parameters would also be monitored to detect the presence of various harmful gases in the environment such as nitrogen, ammonia, sulphur dioxide and the levels of PM2.5 and PM10. The monitoring system is also equipped with noise pollution sensor to detect its occurrence in the vicinity.

The real-time data of these monitoring stations will liaised with the Integrated Command and Control Centre of GMDA and IMD.

“The installation of these environment and climate monitoring systems will not only deliver actual real-time data of our environmental conditions, but also provide an analysis on the major elements contributing towards air pollution. This will support in taking the required remedial action and measures to address the issue and curb further deterioration of air quality,” said PC Meena, CEO, GMDA.

The monitoring stations in Gurugram are being been installed at Sultanpur Lake, Udyog Vihar Industrial Area, Old Age Home Sector 6, Government Senior Secondary School Badshahpur and Government Polytechnic College, Manesar. In Faridabad, these monitoring stations will be installed at Badhkal Lake, HSIIDC Office and Raj Hans Hotel, Surajkund.

#Environment #Faridabad #Gurugram